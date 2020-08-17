California Ride-Hailing Ruling Could Affect Freelancer Status of Some Sex Workers (XBIZ)

The ruling would make Uber and Lyft employers, and would mandate them to provide the newly classified employees with benefits, in accordance with the AB5 legislation that came into effect on January 1.

~~~

SAN FRANCISCO — In a case which may have consequences for cam models and sex workers who rely on a single platform for a majority of their income, a judge ordered ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft this afternoon to re-classify their California drivers from independent contractors to employees.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com