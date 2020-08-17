Can We Talk About “WAP” for a Minute? (YNOT)

Worship and Praise, there have been many hot takes on the newest song, WAP, which unapologetically stands for “wet ass p*ssy”.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are not the first female recording artists to get explicit about straight female sexuality. They’re following in the footsteps of such greats as Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, and many others. But with their new single, “WAP,” they are doing it big, loud, brilliantly, and unapologetically — and during one of the bleakest years in memory. The world can use a little WAP these days.

