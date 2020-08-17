Kink.com, BIPOC Performers Gather to ‘Flip the Script’ (XBIZ)

A summary of the previous week’s Flip the Script Panels, sponsored by Kink.com.

LOS ANGELES — BIPOC industry leaders gathered on Saturday for three virtual panels hosted by Kink.com, entitled “Flip the Script.” The event was part of a weeklong dialogue, with each two-hour panel exploring different aspects of how the adult industry can become more inclusive and responsive to the needs of BIPOC members. Participants also brainstormed how to proactively support BIPOC leaders in the community, how to fight racism in adult production and how to navigate racial stereotypes and race-based fantasies.

