California Senate Committee Quietly Unveils Massive Revision of AB5 Exemptions (XBIZ)

Many freelancer communities — like writers, entertainers (including adult performers, cam performers and dancers) and sex workers — wishing to have their professional exemptions included in the “clean-up” bill, were blindsided by the stealthy work being done in Sacramento on AB2257 in a seeming rush to beat the national elections and the end of the year.

SACRAMENTO — The California Senate’s Labor Committee quietly approved yesterday substantial amendments to AB2257, the so-called “clean-up bill” for the controversial AB5 legislation that altered freelance employment in the State, affecting adult performers, strip club dancers and other sex workers.

The bill had been discreetly scheduled for a vote on August 5, surprising concerned parties, as the consensus around Sacramento had been that AB5 and AB2257 were not going to see any legislative movement until 2021, due to COVID-19.

On August 6, the Senate committee passed it unanimously, but the bill underwent a series of amendments on August 7 and again yesterday, when it also passed unanimously.

