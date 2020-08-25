Consent on Hollywood Sets: Lessons From an Intimacy Coordinator (XBIZ)

Wondering who our Intimacy Coordinator, Mia Schachter is? Here’s the scoop.

Intimacy coordination is a new Hollywood buzz word. In addition to being oh-so-trendy, it’s a job that intrigues sex workers, therapists and stunt performers alike — an audience I’m not sure any other job on the planet can claim. To give you a window into a day in the life of an intimacy coordinator, I’m going to use Planned Parenthood’s consent acronym FRIES (Freely given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic and Specific).

