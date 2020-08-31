It’s Time to Stop Caring About Google, and Here’s Why (YNOT)

Fellow members of the adult industry, Google is not our friend.

Have you ever known someone who’s trapped in a relationship that’s largely a one-way street? It sometimes feels like that when trying to work with Google, a company that appears determined to police the entire internet.

Odds are you rely on Google services. You might use an Android phone. You probably use their search engine and Chrome browser (even though you should be using the Firefox browser and searching with DuckDuckGo). A really disturbing number of people use Gmail for their email solution. You almost certainly watch YouTube videos, and the vast majority of websites use Google Analytics to collect and display data about their visitors and performance.

