Study: Porn Use Unrelated to Relationship Satisfaction (YNOT)

Sorry folx! A new study shows you can’t blame porn for your relationship problems.

More good news about the impact of pornography use: Despite common fears that watching smut destroys relationships, a recent study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships concluded, “Pornography use was related to same-day sexual desire and activity, but unrelated to relationship satisfaction,” according to PsyPost.org. In other words, healthy use of porn doesn’t seem to have an influence on how happy people are with their relationships.

