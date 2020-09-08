How to Overcome the Lasting Effects of COVID-19 on Retail (XBIZ)

Kris Lynch, the owner of Ruff Doggie Styles, Inc. discusses retail strategies amidst COVID-19 for adult businesses.

~~~

What do we do now? Well, unless you have a crystal ball, no one knows; but suffice to say that we all need to start re-thinking our business and marketing plans. Forget five years, forget three years — let’s just get through the next one year. It’s time to grab a glass of wine, find a quiet place, and re-think sustaining your business, restructuring your business, thinking of new plans for your business, and, best case … grow your business — even in a difficult economy.

Read the full article by Kris Lynch at XBIZ.com