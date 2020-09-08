Woodhull Plaintiffs File Motion to Declare FOSTA Unconstitutional (XBIZ)

The Woodhull vs. FOSTA/SESTA fight is not over yet, folx!

WASHINGTON — The plaintiffs in the Woodhull Freedom Foundation case challenging FOSTA/SESTA filed on Monday a motion asking the D.C. district court for a summary judgment declaring the legislation unconstitutional.

FOSTA, the Woodhull legal team argued, is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, is a content-based statute that cannot satisfy strict scrutiny and lacks the necessary scienter [i.e., proof of intent] requirements to be constitutional, and it explicitly is meant to have retroactive reach in both its criminal and civil applications.”

