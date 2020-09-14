Georgia Town Redefines ‘Sexual Device Store’ to Target Adult Boutique (XBIZ)

East Cobb County in Georgia moves to discriminate against “sexually oriented businesses” in newly drafted county code aimed to target brick and mortar adult boutiques in the area.

EAST COBB, Georgia — In the latest attempt by Georgia municipal authorities to prevent adult boutique Tokyo Valentino from operating their existing stores, the Cobb Board of Commissioners has approved changes to the county code in order to target “sexually oriented businesses.”

The code amendments, reported local newspaper East Cobb News, “would limit sex shops and other adult businesses to two industrial zoning categories. All such businesses would be required to obtain a special license and employees would have to be issued a special permit.”

