Legendary First Amendment Attorney John Weston Has Died (AVN)

This past Friday, First Amendment attorney John Weston passed away from cancer.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—Attorney John Weston, one of the leading lights in the adult industry’s fight to preserve its First Amendment rights—in fact, the industry’s very right to exist at all—died on Friday, September 11, reportedly surrounded by friends, family and his law partners G. Randall Garrou and Jerome Mooney. Weston had been ill for several days due to cancer, and the decision had been made not to take extraordinary lifesaving measures if he succumbed to the disease. He was 75 years old, and just two weeks shy of his 76th birthday.

Read the full article by Mark Kernes at AVN.com