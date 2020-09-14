Tech Orgs Object to Another New Bill Targeting Section 230 (YNOT)

OFVDA, “Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act,” is the latest bill to take aim at Section 230.

It’s a day that ends in Y – which means elected representatives are again talking about amending Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, while representatives of the tech sector are sounding the alarm about the changes proposed by the legislators.

The latest bill to take aim at Section 230 is the “Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act,” (“OFVDA”) which was introduced Tuesday by U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn).

