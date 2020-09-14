What Labor Bill AB2257 Means for Studio Work, Content Trade and Camming (XBIZ)

News Clips

“As always, we recommend that performers and content buyers consult with their attorneys before making business decisions based on interpretations of this law,” FSC Director Michelle LeBlanc told XBIZ.

SACRAMENTO — Last Friday, Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2257 (AB2257) into law, providing a series of exemptions and clarifications to the so-called “Uber/Lyft law” (AB5) which affected labor relationships in the state starting January 1, 2020.

AB2257, known as “a clean-up bill,” seeks to address a multitude of issues brought to the attention of state government — and especially of AB5’s main sponsor Democratic Assemblyperson Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego — by a number of state industries, stakeholders and workers affected by the re-classification of many former freelancers as employees.

 

