FSC, xHamster Host INSPIRE Workshop on High-Quality Self-Production

Free Speech Coalition and xHamster will host a special INSPIRE workshop for amateurs and performers on Thursday, September 24th, at 11AM PT. The “Shooting Like a Studio on an Amateur Budget” webinar will be hosted by FSC’s Lotus Lain and feature

Fivestar, award-winning Kink.com director and founder, Luster Productions

Mark Stones, professional video instructor and content creator for Jolla PR and and SoyMarkStones premium accounts

Siouxsie Q, performer and co-owner PegHim.com

“xHamster has been a leading platform for content creators, and we’re excited to partner with them for this important INSPIRE webinar,” says Lotus Lain, Industry Relations Advocate for Free Speech Coalition. “Our goal with INSPIRE has always been to empower performers, and having financial independence through self-production is critical to that end.”

The workshop will feature tips and techniques for dramatically improving home and self-production, including lighting, editing, equipment and software. The workshop, sponsored by xHamster, will also focus on the xHamster Content Creators Program — a new program that allows independent content creators to receive 100% of advertising revenue from their content. This program also provides an opportunity to cam, monetize your video content and promote your personal fan accounts.

“Performers now create more content than traditional producers,” says Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster. “As a company, we want to help them grow and thrive. Independent creators have an authenticity that can’t be matched, but they don’t always have the technical prowess of studios. This workshop can help change that.”

To register for the special Zoom, please sign up here.

“Shooting Like a Studio on an Amateur Budget”

September 24, 2020

11AM PT