Ruling leaves door open for new lawsuits challenging California’s controversial ‘gig worker’ law.

LOS ANGELES—A federal judge in Los Angeles last week rejected a lawsuit that sought to have the controversial California “gig worker” law known as AB5 struck down as unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed in December of last year by the ridesharing service Uber and its subsidiary, the food-delivery app-based firm Postmates.

