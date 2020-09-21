How to Make Retail Events a Reality — In-Store or Online (XBIZ)

Danielle Seerley, aka “America’s Sex Toy Sweetheart,” the senior sales executive for Shibari Wands and Voodoo Toys explains ways to keep sales at brick and mortar retailers thriving whether online or in-store.

~~~

In-store events are an important part of brick-and-mortar culture. They help businesses connect with their customers in a more intimate setting that can serve both the retailer and customers in a variety of ways. We know sales is about relationships, and stores need these sales activities that give customers and staff ways to connect, other than at the cash register.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com