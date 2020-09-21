The Cutting Edge of Compliance in the Wake of Wirecard Fallout (XBIZ)

Cathy Beardsley is president and CEO of Segpay, gives the run down on how Wirecard, a darling of the industry, was unable to pay the money it owed and was in serious trouble after a group of outside auditors identified $1.9 billion in cash missing on its balance sheet.

When one of the largest FinTech companies in Europe, and the former “Golden Child” of the German financial sector filed for insolvency last June, it sent shockwaves across the banking community.

