Top Digital Rights Organization Highlights Woodhull’s Anti-FOSTA Litigation (XBIZ)

EFF highlights Woodhull’s efforts in challenging FOSTA/SESTA.

SAN FRANCISCO — Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the leading digital rights advocacy nonprofit, released yesterday a comprehensive report praising the Woodhull Foundation’s ongoing lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of FOSTA-SESTA legislation.

FOSTA-SESTA was drafted by religiously motivated midwestern Republicans and sold to Democratic members of Congress — most famously to current Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris — as “an anti-human trafficking measure.” In fact, since Donald Trump signed it into law in April 2018, FOSTA has had null-to-negative effect in the fight against actual human trafficking in the U.S.

