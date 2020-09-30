AG Barr Joins Attack on Section 230 With Unusual Request to Congress (XBIZ)

AG William Barr continues to focus on dismantling Section 230.

WASHINGTON — In an extremely unusual move by the U.S. Justice Department — part of the executive branch — AG William Barr sent to Congress today a legislative proposal to undermine Section 230, the so-called “First Amendment of the internet.”

Back in May, Donald Trump issued a similarly unusual Executive Order, mandating several department under the executive branch — including Barr’s DOJ — to find ways within their authority to erode Section 230 protections.

According to the U.S. Constitution, altering or repealing Section 230 falls under the powers of the legislative branch.

