FSC to Host Consent Workshop for Agents

Free Speech Coalition will host a new online workshop for agents, to help improve communication between performers and producers about sex and consent. Negotiating Consent: Workshop for Agents will be led by Hollywood intimacy coordinator Mia Schachter (Euphoria, Insecure, Grey’s Anatomy) and sponsored by AdultTime. The October 8 workshop will give agents new tools and strategies to prepare models for what to expect on set, and how to negotiate consent before and during a shoot.

“Agents have the ability to dramatically change the way consent is handled on set, ” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Free Speech Coalition. “Agents are not only a critical link between performers and producers, they are often the first point of contact for someone getting into the industry. They play an enormously important role in how performers are treated, and we wanted to bring them into the conversation more directly.”

FSC partnered with Mia Schachter in August to provide consent workshops for both performers and producers. Both groups were emphatic about involving agents, so after the initial workshops, Schachter worked with FSC to develop a tailored course.

The 90-minute workshop is free, but space is limited. Information and registration information below:

Negotiating Consent: Workshop for Agents

Thursday, October 8, 10:00-11:30 AM PT

