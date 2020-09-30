Georgia Town Now Going After Adult Boutique’s Business License (XBIZ)

An adult retailer’s business license is being challenged in a Georgia county.

EAST COBB, Georgia — Weeks after approving unprecedented changes to its county code in order to target “sexually oriented businesses,” the Cobb County Board of Commissioners has now made its intentions explicit by announcing a hearing to permanently revoke the local business license for adult boutique Tokyo Valentino.

The hearing had been originally scheduled for today, but has now been delayed until October 27, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reports.

Tokyo Valentino’s attorney Cary Wiggins told the AJC that “his office made the request because they need more time to prepare for the hearing.”

