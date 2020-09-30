Panelists Agree Sex Industry Is A Haven for the Neurodivergent (AVN)

FSC Sponsored ‘Neurodiversity in Porn’ webcast panel, which touched on the autism spectrum, Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD, depression, and PTSD, was filled with coping strategies, recognition, and a lot of laughs about the advantages and challenges the porn industry holds for neurodivergent individuals.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—“I’m desperately aware I’m not like the other kiddos,” said Amberly Rothfield, moderator of the “Neurodiversity in Porn” forum sponsored by the Free Speech Coalition this weekend. “(In porn), you put yourself out there (when) you’ve stood out your entire life.”