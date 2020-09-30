Roy Karch Passes Away (AVN)

From Loops in the Deuce to Porn Valley Chic..“There’s a scene in Boogie Nights where somebody says to Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds’ character), ’There’s a guy out there shooting porn on videotape,’” Karch often said. “That guy was me.”

~~~

LOS ANGELES—Roy Karch, the prolific director who rode a wave from Porno Chic to Porn Valley, helming 200 movies over four decades, and becoming known as a workhorse, a sweetheart, a perfectionist, and a pain in the ass, died September 24 after a long illness. He was 73.

Read the full article at AVN.com