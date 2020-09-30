We Can Learn a Lot From Online Pirates (XBIZ)

Jason Tucker is the managing director of Battleship Stance, a copyright management, enforcement and legal services company whose clients include prominent industry players. He discusses how to be proactive against online piracy.

If piracy is a constant, the distribution of stolen adult content is a crystal ball. You can learn from pirates and what’s possible when piracy affects you.

For almost 20 years, I’ve been on the front lines, watching, influencing, managing and solving piracy issues. At its core, my job focuses on global anti-piracy issues, relationship management and brokering solutions.

