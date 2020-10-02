FSC, FanCentro to Hold INSPIRE Masterclass on Branding and Marketing for Performers

Free Speech Coalition and FanCentro will host a special INSPIRE workshop for adult performers, influencers and other sex workers on Wednesday, October 7th, at 11AM PT. “Creating Your Empire: Building Your Adult Influencer Brand” is the inaugural class from FanCentro’s Centro University, and will feature FSC’s Lotus Lain in conversation with four successful adult influencers: Tilly Toy, Saint Devera, Just Lucy and MelRose Michaels, who helped develop the CentroU platform.

“We’re proud to partner with CentroU on their first official masterclass” says Lotus Lain, FSC’s Industry Relations Advocate. “The business is changing rapidly for performers, and we want to provide as many resources as possible to help them thrive as entrepreneurs. The more performers know, the more power they have financially, and the more control they have over their bodies and their brands.”

The workshop will focus on the business strategies used by Just Lucy, Tilly, Saint and MelRose to build their brands using premium social media. Each influencer will explain how they got started, the key principles that every influencer needs to know, and where to go for help. The class will also feature an overview of CentroU, and the FanCentro platform.

“Centro University is the first school for sex workers, and we are excited to host this first live class with FSC” says Kat Revenga, Vice President of FanCentro. “Sex work is real work, and successful workers need training and resources. We hope that this and future CentroU masterclasses will give adult influencers the tools to build not just an income stream, but a lasting business.”

The FSC INSPIRE program was designed to help new performers navigate the adult industry. INSPIRE launched its first webinar, “Surviving During the Pandemic” with FanCentro and others premiums, and hosted a workshop on self-production with xHamster in September. CentroU has partnered with INSPIRE to syndicate articles and resources relevant to the FSC audience.

To register for the “Creating Your Empire” workshop, please visit CentroUniversity.com.

“Creating Your Empire: Building Your Adult Influencer Brand”

October 7, 2020

11AM PT

