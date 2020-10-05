A Look at Adult Retailers’ Role as Sex Educators (XBIZ)

Nichole Grossman serves as the director of marketing for CalExotics and JOPEN. She explains that adult retailers are increasingly becoming sex educators.

~~~

It is no secret that sex education is completely lacking in our culture and society today. No matter what generation someone was born into, chances are the sex education they received was either completely false, misguided, judgmental, or harmful — and that’s if they even received a formal “sexual education” in the first place. So, given this tumultuous and highly variable landscape, where exactly do retailers fit into the mix?

Read the full article by Nichole Grossman at XBIZ.com