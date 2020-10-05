ANME, XBIZ Join Forces for January Virtual Show (XBIZ)

ANME & XBIZ aim to continue to bring the January events you come to expect, only virtually for January 2021.

LOS ANGELES — The adult industry’s leading B2B events — ANME and XBIZ Retreat — are teaming up to present the largest-ever virtual show, slated for Jan. 11-15, 2021.

The ANME/XBIZ show will bring together the best of both worlds with ANME’s expansive slate of exhibitors and XBIZ Retreat’s signature one-on-one meetings and boundless networking opportunities, to deliver the biggest virtual event for the adult retail industry.

