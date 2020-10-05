Pink Label Launches Custom White Label Builder for Cam Sites (YNOT)

Pink Label now offers a new, unique, customizable, white label platform builder for cam sites.

Pink Label has announced the launch of what it calls “the most customizable white label platform to the world of online adult marketing,” adding that its new white label builder represents a “quick and easy tool to make gorgeous, customized cam sites in just a few easy clicks.”

Pink Label added that it its flagship client for the launch is CAM4, saying that “affiliates may now promote the content of CAM4 through Pink Label and give CAM4 models the opportunity to curate a site that lists themselves, their defined network of performer friends, and ability earn an additional 20% of all revenue garnered through traffic they send to the site.”

