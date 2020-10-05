XBIZ Berlin Event Website Now Live, Registration Opens (XBIZ)

While waiting for the global pandemic to subside, XBIZ Berlin and XBIZ Europa shows will continue on virtually.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — Following the success of the first-ever virtual XBIZ Miami held in late August, premiere European conference XBIZ Berlin returns Oct. 19-22 with a focus on bridging the region’s adult industry with the international community.

The official event website is now live and attendee registration has opened, sponsored by famed French studio Jacquie et Michel Elite.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com