FSC Board of Directors Elections Approach

Elections for the Free Speech Coalition Board of Directors 2021-22 term will begin on November 10, 2020, when nominations open for seven available seats, including one open seat with no incumbent.

Six of the seats are currently held by Board members whose two-year term is expiring — Kink.com CEO Alison Boden, XBIZ publisher Alec Helmy, Chick Media President Kelly Holland, First Amendment attorney Reed Lee, Treasure Island Media President Matt Mason, and AVN publisher Tony Rios. A seventh seat is currently vacant, with no incumbent.

Board members are expected to govern and grow the organization through their two-year term, attend bimonthly board meetings, assist with fundraising and initiatives, and serve as ambassadors for FSC within the adult community. (See a full job description here.)

Below are the key dates and requirements for participation in the election.

October 10: Record Date

Date by which you must be a Free Speech Coalition member in good standing in order to participate in the election

November 10: Nominations Begin

Two nominations from FSC members are required in order to get on the election ballot. Individuals are permitted to nominate themselves. Nominations close at midnight on the night of November 24th.

December 1: Election Begins

Election for seven seats on the Board begins on December 1 and ends at midnight on the night of December 7. Results of the election will be announced in the week following the close of the election.