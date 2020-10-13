California Local City Officials Now Push Rollback of Section 230 (AVN)

Resolution sparked by social media hoax over looting during summer protests in Cerritos, CA.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—With Congress now considering multiple bills in the Senate and the House to drastically cut back the free speech protections under the “First Amendment of the Internet,” Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, the attacks on the law have now spread to the local level, at least in California.

Section 230 protects online platforms from legal responsibility for content posted by users. The law is especially crucial for the online adult industry which has historically faced near-constant threats of censorship — which would become much more likely if the 1996 law were weakened or repealed.

Read the full article by Lawrence Avery at AVN.com