Cyber Law Expert: Politicized Anti-Section 230 Proposals Target Adult Content (XBIZ)

There have been a number of different proposals aimed at taking down Section 230. XBIZ has previously reported that none of these proposals are identical; each of them prioritizes the specific interests of their sponsors, yet all take aim at adult content.

~~~

WASHINGTON — In a damning new op-ed, one of the nation’s foremost cyber law experts described the onslaught of legislative proposals and recommendations to abolish Section 230 — the so-called “First Amendment of the internet — recently unleashed by the White House, Attorney General William Barr, Senator Lindsey Graham and others, as “Trump-backed rules for online speech: ‘no’ to porn, ‘yes’ to election disinformation and hate speech.”

Read the full article at XBIZ.com