New Mexico Candidate Stigmatized Over Decades-Old Porn Work (XBIZ)

A politician in New Mexico was recently outed for his gay porn past. Just another unfortunate case of stigmatization against sex work as people fail to realize that sex workers are full persons capable of contributing to society and that a persons legal sex work past shouldn’t limit their future career possibilities.

~~~

SANTA FE, N.M. — A political race for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives resulted in the outing of local politician, artist and activist Roger Montoya for having performed in adult movies in his youth, followed by Montoya’s attempt to toe a tricky line between full self-acceptance and overt self-stigmatization of his sex work past.

