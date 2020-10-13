No Matter Who Wins, Section 230 May be in for a Rough Ride (YNOT)

Trump very loudly and proudly tweeted, “REPEAL SECTION 230” on October, 6th, 2020. So what does that mean for the internet and adult?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Early this year, back before COVID-19 became the center of the news-universe, Joe Biden unequivocally stated he believes Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act “immediately should be revoked.”

As it turns out, this is one thing on which Biden and his electoral adversary, President Donald Trump, appear to agree completely. If there was any doubt on that front, Trump eliminated it today with a single, all-caps tweet.

