XBIZ Announces January Virtual Shows (XBIZ)

The virtual edition of the 2021 XBIZ Awards will be broadcast live worldwide via XBIZ.tv on Jan. 14. Additionally, the annual XBIZ Honors will recognize the year’s top XBIZ Exec Awards nominees and feature select award categories from the 2021 XBIZ Awards.

LOS ANGELES — XBIZ is pleased to announce plans for its flagship January event series, the XBIZ Show, kicking off 2021 with its most expansive virtual edition yet, slated for Jan. 11-14.

Culminating with the adult industry’s biggest night, the 2021 XBIZ Awards, the upcoming edition of the annual trade show marks the third virtual event series held by XBIZ due to the ongoing COVID-related restrictions.

