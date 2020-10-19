FSC Invites European Producers and Performers at XBIZ Berlin to Discuss Formation of FSC Europe

Free Speech Coalition will meet with European companies and performers interested in building a chapter of the adult trade and advocacy organization during XBIZ Berlin, October 19-21, 2020. FSC is sponsoring a table in the VIP Business Lounge each day of the conference and will host a public forum on priorities for the new chapter on October 21st.

“Earlier this year, we were approached by Paulita Pappel of Lustery, Amelie Mo of Ersties, and performer Gabi Gold about starting an FSC chapter in Europe,” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition. “We were excited by their desire to build community within the European adult industry and impressed with their approach.”

FSC, the trade and advocacy organization for the adult industry in North America, has long supported producers, performers, and free speech groups in Europe on issues such as censorship. However, larger issues facing the adult industry in Europe, such as the lack of a unified testing protocol, standards for production, and new EU age-verification regulations, would present a greater challenge for an organization based entirely in the US.

“An FSC chapter made up of European producers and performers would be better able to address what’s happening in Europe,” says Pappel. “We’re interested in hearing the issues producers, performers, and distributors are facing, and discussing what our organization could achieve. We encourage anyone interested in working toward such a goal to join us at XBIZ Berlin, or contact us directly.”

Those interested in discussing the issue are welcome to attend the forum or stop by the FSC virtual table anytime during XBIZ Berlin.

FSC EUROPE: A SPECIAL FORUM

OCTOBER 21, 2020

1PM CET

REGISTER