The 9th annual XBIZ Exec Awards honor the best of the best from the adult business community for their outstanding creativity and leadership, celebrating exceptional career achievement across a wide variety of prominent industry roles.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — XBIZ is pleased to announce that the pre-nomination period for the 2021 XBIZ Exec Awards has begun. The last day for pre-nomination entries is Monday, Nov. 2.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com