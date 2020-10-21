Clarence Thomas Calls for High Court Review of Section 230 (XBIZ)

It’s pretty clear that SCJ Clarence Thomas does not respect or care for Section 230.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas today used a concurrent opinion about a case the court decided not to hear to issue a broader challenge on current liability protections for online platforms provided by Section 230, the so-called “First Amendment of the internet.”

Thomas agreed with the majority’s view that the court would not hear a case concerning malware blocking software companies Malwarebytes Inc. and Enigma Software Group USA LLC, but he also used the occasion to “open the door for the court to hear a broader challenge to Section 230 and decide ‘whether the text of this increasingly important statute aligns with the current state of immunity enjoyed by internet platforms,’” as legal news site Courthouse News reported.

