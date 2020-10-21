Meet the Brands Pushing for Inclusivity in Pleasure (XBIZ)

“The more we learn scientifically about pleasure, the more creatively we can design products that don’t just mimic human anatomy but complement it to create new pleasure experiences.”

~~~

While the adult retail industry has evolved to empower female sexuality in the quest to close the “orgasm gap” between cisgender men and women, today’s most progressive brands are setting their sights on creating a landscape that’s focused on pleasure for everyone — gender aside.

Through products that are designed for any body to enjoy, and marketing that doesn’t exclude individuals based on outdated ideas about how gender is defined, the pleasure products industry is shifting the conversation around sensuality on a fundamental level.

