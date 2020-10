“The question remains: What does Section 230 currently mean?”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a statement released last week, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said the FCC would “move forward with a rulemaking to clarify” the meaning of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, citing bipartisan concern over how the law’s safe harbor provisions have been interpreted.

