Segpay Expands Payment Options Ahead of Holiday Rush (AVN)

Segpay steps up payment options to eliminate local banking issues as we approach the holidays.

LOS ANGELES—Segpay, a global leader in digital payment processing, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Multi-Currency options adding Dynamic Multi-Currency (DMC) for U.S. Merchants and the addition of four local currencies: Russian Rubles, Czech Koruna, Indian Rupees and Israeli Shekels. These additions bring Segpay’s total number of supported local currencies to 16, assisting merchants marketing abroad by simplifying the conversion process. The expansion also allows merchants to offer these local currencies in four additional regions of the world ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year.

