COVID Exposure Reported on Adult Set in Nevada

FSC PASS is in contact with two people who tested positive for COVID-19 following a shoot earlier this week on a small set in Nevada. They and others on that set are now quarantining. All were testing regularly, and had tested negative prior to the shoot.

Contact tracing has been completed, and all possible contacts are now quarantining and being retested. Potential exposure appears very limited, and there is no apparent threat to the larger performer pool. However, FSC PASS remains in contact with those involved, and is actively monitoring the situation. We will update the community as we learn more, or if there is reason for additional concern.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recently worked on an adult production, please contact FSC PASS at pass@freespeechcoalition.com or (818) 348-9373 as soon as possible for assistance with contact tracing.

For more information on prevention, testing and quarantining, visit CDC.gov.

Ian O’Brien

Deputy Executive Director

FSC PASS