A Look at How Medical Bias, Misrepresentation Blocks Sexual Wellness Innovation (XBIZ)

Avery Smith is an engineering assistant at Lora DiCarlo, which an emerging sexual wellness brand designed and scientifically researched for & by womxn.

Throughout the decades, when looking at the innovation that has taken place in the mainstream consumer tech industry, it is clear that (relatively speaking) the sex toy industry is stunted. In more recent history, the release of several sexual wellness products has changed the landscape and shown that thoughtful engineering and intentional design can elevate a product and create positive change within the industry. Even still, there remains a lot of room for technological improvement and innovation. In contrast to mainstream consumer tech spaces, specific barriers exist for manufacturers fostering innovation within the sex toy industry.

