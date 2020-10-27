Adult Performers of Color Launch ‘Get Out the Vote’ Campaign (YNOT)

Producer, writer and activist, Lotus Lain said “It’s been an honor being a part of this truly unique form of voter engagement through sexual art!”

“I co-wrote this as an ode to what I personally find sexy in a civically engaged man, while also adding a reference to my own personal heritage in casting Latina actress, Marina Maree, who is Mexican, and pro-dancer, Scotty P, who is Black,”

Favianna.com Studios, Lotus Lain and Gordon B Productions announced today the release of a new election video called “Putting the O in Voting” which combines “social justice, civic engagement and sexual pleasure to encourage voters of color to turn up and turn out for what many are calling the most important election of our lifetime.”

