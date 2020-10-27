Inside CentroU: The Online Business School Transforming Sex Workers Into Entrepreneurs (Insider)

CentroU is a free online business school that teaches adult performers everything ranging from branding and marketing, home production, accounting, and navigating censorship.

~~~

The porn industry is having a moment.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, traffic on porn websites has skyrocketed, adult performers are moving online, and subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans and FanCentro have seen a significant jump in their “model sign-ups.”

And it’s not just established sex workers that are making the transition to digital platforms. Rising unemployment rates and lockdowns caused by the pandemic have swelled the ranks of performers who want to jump on the lucrative bandwagon, easily setting up premium accounts from the comfort of their own homes.

Read the full article by Sophia Ankel at Insider.com