New ACLU Report Calls for Full Decriminalization of Sex Work (XBIZ)

The ACLU laid out a list of recommendations on why sex work decrim is not only important, but how to actually get to that point, incrementally.

LOS ANGELES — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released yesterday a comprehensive review of over 80 studies about sex work entitled “Is Sex Work Decriminalization the Answer? What the Research Tells Us.”

The research reviewed by the ACLU shows that full decriminalization has the greatest benefits for public health and safety.

