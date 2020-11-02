Adult Industry Remembers Former Vivid Girl Jenteal (AVN)

Friends, Colleagues Pay Tribute to ‘Beautiful Soul’ Jenteal.

LOS ANGELES—It was a shock to many that former Vivid Girl Jenteal, who entered the adult business in 1994 and stopped making movies in 2000, had died, reportedly from complications arising from surgery she’d had on her foot as a result of a Moped accident, although the website prosportsextra.com reported that the former star had had “ongoing medical issues with her foot after getting a tattoo on it back in June.” She was 44 years old when she passed.

