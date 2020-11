The DOJ is trying to scrap Section 230 altogether. Pay attention.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter sent to the chairmen of committees in both the House and Senate, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd suggested that among the options Congress should consider with respect to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is “starting from scratch” with an entirely new piece of legislation, rather than simply amending the existing text of the statute.

