Latest Section 230 Bill Proposal Seeks to Define Adult Content (XBIZ)

This appears to be a rare time when republican Rep. Steube has weighed in on First Amendment issues, internet law or the right to free sexual expression involving consenting adults.

~~~

WASHINGTON — In the middle of the COVID-19 public health crisis, and only days before the 2020 national election, representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has just introduced yet another legislative proposal aimed at ending Section 230 protections, and his CASE-IT Act has the distinction of attempting to define adult content in explicit and broad terms.

Steube, a Sarasota Republican, introduced his Section 230 bill into an ever-growing election-year smörgåsbord of proposals that seek to curtail Free Speech online and digital rights in the name of various causes.

