FSC, JustFor.fans to Host ‘Maximizing Income’ Webinar

Free Speech Coalition (FSC) will host a free INSPIRE Program webinar on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. (PDT) designed to familiarize content creators with the JustFor.fans (JFF) platform.

FSC’s Industry Relations Advocate Lotus Lain will lead the webinar; panelists are currently set to include Alice Skary, HungerFF, Trip Richards (aka TripleXTransMan), Schahrzad Morgan and JFF Founder Dominic Ford.

Titled “Maximizing Income on JustFor.fans,” the webinar will serve as an introduction to the platform and also include tips for those who already use it. The featured panelists will lend their specific experience and perspectives.

“JFF has been one of the leading platforms for adult content creators, especially those from the LGBTQ and fetish communities,” said Lain. “We’re excited to partner with them for this in-depth look at the platform and how to maximize earnings.”

Ford echoed Lain’s enthusiasm.

“JFF has been a member of FSC since we launched,” he said. “We’re excited to partner with FSC INSPIRE to help more performers and content creators become independent, and be part of the next generation of adult. We’re proud of what we’ve built at JFF, and look forward to sharing it with a broader audience.”